Michael Bay returns to direct new Transformers movie

Michael Bay is making a high-profile return to the Transformers franchise, confirming he will direct a new live-action film for Paramount.

This marks Bay’s first time behind the camera for the series since 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The announcement was made earlier today, generating immediate buzz and trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Bay directed the first five Transformers films, with highlights like Dark of the Moon and Age of Extinction each grossing over $1 billion worldwide. However, The Last Knight saw a sharp decline, earning around $605 million globally. Following that, Paramount pivoted to spin-offs such as Bumblebee (2018) and Rise of the Beasts (2023), both of which performed modestly at the box office.

The upcoming film is separate from other ongoing projects, including the animated Transformers One and a planned G.I. Joe crossover. Screenwriter Jordan VanDina is attached to the script, and the film is in early development.

No release date has been set, but Paramount must begin production by 2029 to retain rights to the franchise.

