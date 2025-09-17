Microsoft announces 30 bln USD investment in Britain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft on Tuesday announced a 30 billion U.S.-dollar investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and operations in Britain over the four years from 2025 to 2028, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

It is the largest financial commitment it has ever made in Britain, the company said, adding the plan includes 15 billion dollars in capital expenditures to expand the country's cloud and AI infrastructure.

The remaining half of the investment will go to ongoing operations, including advanced research, AI model and product development, new game creation, datacenter operations, and customer sales and support across Britain, according to Microsoft.

"Microsoft's landmark investment is a powerful vote of confidence in UK's leadership in AI and cutting-edge technology. This commitment will not only strengthen our digital infrastructure and support thousands of highly skilled jobs, but also ensure Britain remains at the forefront of global innovation as we deliver on our Plan for Change," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

News.Az