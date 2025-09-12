Yandex metrika counter

EU accepts Microsoft’s commitments to address competition concerns over teams

  • Economics
  • Share
EU accepts Microsoft’s commitments to address competition concerns over teams
Photo: Reuters

The European Commission announced on Friday that it has accepted commitments from Microsoft aimed at addressing competition concerns surrounding its Teams platform.

The investigation, launched in 2023, found that Microsoft may have given Teams an unfair competitive advantage in the cloud-based communication and collaboration market. Regulators said the company’s practice of bundling Teams with its productivity applications could limit competition, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

No further details were immediately provided on the specific measures Microsoft will implement under the commitments.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      