Microsoft internet cables severed beneath the Red Sea
Microsoft reported its Azure cloud storage cables were severed over the weekend, slowing internet traffic passing through the Middle East. File Photo by Mike NelsonEPA-EFE
One of Microsoft's cloud services has been disrupted by severed cables below the surface of the Red Sea, News.Az informs via UPI.
Users of Azure will experience delays in internet traffic as it crosses through the Middle East, and the data has been rerouted, Microsoft said in a statement.
