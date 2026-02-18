Microsoft plans $50B AI push in Global South

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft said it is on pace to invest about $50 billion in artificial intelligence expansion across countries in the Global South by the end of the decade, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The announcement was made during an AI summit in New Delhi, where global technology leaders and government officials gathered to discuss the future of artificial intelligence development.

The Global South generally refers to developing and emerging economies, many of which are seeking to expand digital infrastructure and adopt advanced technologies such as AI.

Microsoft has already made significant investments in key markets. Last year, the company announced $17.5 billion in AI investments in India as part of its strategy to expand its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies.

The company said the broader investment push aims to support AI infrastructure, innovation, and technology access across developing regions.

