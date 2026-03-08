Microsoft prepares AI revolution: Bing ready to transform the internet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft continues to transform its Bing search engine as part of a broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence into everyday online search.

Over the past year, the company has introduced a series of major updates that significantly change how users interact with information on the internet. The changes reflect Microsoft’s ambition to move beyond the traditional model of search engines and build a platform where artificial intelligence plays a central role in discovering and analyzing information, News.Az reports.

One of the most significant innovations is the integration of Copilot directly into Bing search. Instead of simply presenting a list of links, Bing now generates an artificial-intelligence summary that explains the topic, highlights key facts, and provides links to the original sources. This allows users to quickly understand complex topics without having to open multiple pages. At the same time, the search results remain transparent, as Bing clearly cites the websites used in the AI-generated answers.

Another major development is the introduction of what Microsoft calls “multi-turn search.” This feature allows users to conduct a conversation with the search engine rather than submitting separate queries.

Bing remembers the context of previous questions and can refine answers as the conversation continues.

For example, a user may ask about a geopolitical crisis, then request additional details about casualties, infrastructure damage, or international reactions without repeating the original query. The system understands the context and continues the search process accordingly.

Microsoft has also expanded the creative capabilities of Bing by integrating generative AI tools. New features allow users to create images and short videos directly within the search interface. These tools are based on OpenAI technology and are designed to turn the search engine into a platform not only for finding information but also for producing content. By combining search with generative media tools, Microsoft aims to blur the line between discovery and creation.

For publishers and website owners, Microsoft has introduced new analytics tools in Bing Webmaster Tools.

One of the latest additions is an AI performance dashboard that shows how often Bing’s artificial intelligence references specific websites when generating answers. This feature provides valuable insight into how content is used by AI systems and helps publishers understand which articles are being cited in AI-generated summaries.

The integration of Bing across Microsoft’s ecosystem is another important part of the company’s strategy. Bing is increasingly embedded in Windows, the Edge browser, and the Copilot assistant. Many search functions in Windows now rely on Bing’s infrastructure, which automatically expands the platform’s user base. As a result, even users who may not intentionally visit the Bing website are still interacting with the search engine through various Microsoft services.

At the same time, Microsoft is phasing out some older Bing services. Several legacy search APIs and developer tools have been discontinued as the company shifts its focus toward AI-driven search and intelligent agents. This restructuring reflects a broader transition within the tech industry, where traditional search models are being replaced by AI systems capable of interpreting and summarizing information.

Overall, the evolution of Bing illustrates how search technology is changing in the era of artificial intelligence. Instead of simply directing users to websites, search engines are increasingly expected to analyze information, provide context, and assist with decision-making. Microsoft is positioning Bing at the center of this transformation, betting that AI-powered search will define the next generation of internet navigation.

As competition intensifies between major technology companies, including Google and emerging AI platforms, the success of these innovations could reshape the global search market in the coming years. For media organizations and content creators, the shift also presents new opportunities and challenges, as artificial intelligence becomes a powerful intermediary between publishers and their audiences.

News.Az