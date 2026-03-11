Boy, 16, arrested after teen girl stabbed at Norwich school

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenage girl was allegedly stabbed at a school in Norwich.

Police were called to the school in Thorpe St Andrew, in the east of the city, at 10.24am after reports that a teenage girl had been stabbed, News.Az reports, citing the Guardian.

Emergency services attended the scene, including fire and ambulance.

The girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

In an update at 11.51am, Norfolk police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been taken to Wymondham police investigation centre, in Wymondham, Norfolk, for questioning.

Police said the incident was not believed to be linked to reports of antisemitic chanting at the same school last week.

The school is attended by about 1,900 pupils, including 400 in its sixth form. It was rated good in an Ofsted report last year.

