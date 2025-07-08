Mike Lee’s public land sell-off proposal sparks backlash amid housing crisis debate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) has withdrawn a controversial amendment to President Trump’s budget bill that would have forced the sale of up to 3 million acres of federal land, following intense opposition from conservationists, lawmakers, and outdoor enthusiasts across the West.

Framed as a solution to the region’s housing crisis, Lee’s proposal allowed private developers to nominate land for sale, but critics say it lacked affordability requirements and risked triggering unchecked development, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Protests erupted in Santa Fe last month, with thousands rallying against the plan during a Western Governors’ Association meeting.

Although the Senate parliamentarian ruled the amendment out of order and Lee dropped it, the senator vowed to keep pushing his agenda, arguing that the federal government controls too much Western land. His stance echoes decades-old efforts to privatize public lands, a cause historically supported by conservative think tanks like The Heritage Foundation and the American Enterprise Institute.

Past efforts to convert public land for affordable housing have had minimal success. A 1998 Nevada law, for example, has resulted in only about 850 affordable units, while thousands of acres have been sold at market rates for far more lucrative development.

Despite the setback, the broader debate continues as policymakers weigh the need for housing against the preservation of public land, and as Lee signals he’s not done. “This land must go to American families,” he posted on social media. But critics warn that selling public land won't fix the West’s housing affordability crisis, and could make it worse.

