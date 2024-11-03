Militants kill 15 civilians in eastern DRC

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 15 people were killed in the past 24 hours in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) by militants from the March 23 Movement (M23).

According to News.Az , this was stated by Radio Okapi.The attack on civilians took place near the town of Kiseguru in North Kivu province, with militants reportedly firing a machine gun at the victims.Since mid-October, M23 units have resumed their offensive in North Kivu. The radio station reports that clashes have occurred between regular Congolese forces and the militants in some areas. However, neither side has officially announced an end to the ceasefire, which has been in effect between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in North Kivu since early August 2024.The March 23 Movement was formed in 2012 by deserters from the Congolese army. M23 began fighting in eastern DRC in January 2021 and later captured several towns and villages in North Kivu. The DRC government accuses Rwanda of supporting the rebels.

News.Az