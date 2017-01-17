Military jet mistakenly bombs refugee camp leaving over 100 dead in Nigeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Nigerian Air Force jet has mistakenly bombed a refugee camp, killing over 100, Sputnik reported.

A Nigerian fighter jet's bombing resulted in deaths of refugees and wounds of Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders workers in northeast Rann near the country's border with Cameroon, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor told reporters.

The Air Force was targeting Boko Haram Islamist militants.

"Somehow, some civilians were killed. We are yet to ascertain the number of persons killed in the air strike," Irabor told reporters.

"Many civilians including personnel of International Committee of the Red Cross and Medicins Sans Frontieres were wounded," he said.

This is not the first time Nigerian army officials admitted such errors.

The Boko Haram extremist group began large-scale attacks in northeastern Nigeria in 2009. The extremist group has pledged allegiance to Daesh terrorist group.

News.Az

