Millions of Prime subscribers to receive automatic refunds from Amazon

Millions of Amazon Prime customers will receive automatic refunds following a $2.5 billion settlement the Federal Trade Commission reached with the Washington-based tech and retail giant.

The FTC announced the settlement in September, after filing a complaint against the e-commerce giant back in 2023, accusing Amazon of deceptive Prime enrollment practices, tricking customers into signing up and making it too difficult to cancel the subscription, News.Az reports citing the ABC News.

Amazon did not admit wrongdoing but said in a statement following the FTC settlement announcement, "Amazon and our executives have always followed the law, and this settlement allows us to move forward and focus on innovating for customers."

Prime customers eligible for the refund include those who signed up for the service between June 2019 and June 2025 and didn't use the benefit more than three times in a year.

As Amazon begins to make the payouts, customers will receive an email from the company if they are entitled to an automatic refund.

The claim money, with a maximum up to $51, can be transferred through PayPal or Venmo, or as a mailed check.

Claims open on Dec. 24, and those who don't get an automatic payment or notification email may still qualify.

Customers can go to https://www.subscriptionmembershipsettlement.com/ and submit a claim online.

