Miners trapped after shaft collapse in militia-held East DR Congo

Rescue operations are underway after a collapse at the Lomera gold mine in South Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), trapped an unknown number of miners underground.

The area is currently controlled by the M23 armed group, complicating rescue efforts. While some miners have been pulled out alive with injuries, the total number of people trapped and possible fatalities remain unconfirmed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Local authorities and rescue teams continue to work tirelessly amid challenging conditions to save those still underground. The Lomera mine is a key site for gold extraction in the conflict-affected region of eastern DRC, where security concerns pose additional risks.

