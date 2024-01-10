Minimum pension is expected to be increased in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

10.8 % indexing is expected in pensions in Azerbaijan, said Himalay Mamishov, the Chairman of the Board of the State Social Protection Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SSPF) during the press conference held on the works done in 2023, News.az reports.

He said that the indexing will be calculated from January 1, and the increase will be given to citizens in the pension of February:

“Pensions are being regularly increased. There is a message in this direction in head of state’s task. The minimum of pension is expected to be increased this year as well.”

News.Az