Ministry of Transport: Azerbaijan - reliable transit & logistics hub

International Transport Forum's member countries held a regular meeting dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic and the transport sector via the video conference was held, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies told Trend.

At the event, the Azerbaijani side was represented by Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Valizade.

According to him, Azerbaijan is responsible for its obligations, being a reliable transit and logistics center, providing unhindered transit traffic through its territory.

"In the pandemic conditions, it’s important to maintain open trade between our countries and the smooth implementation of international cargo transportation," Valizade said. "In accordance with the decision of the Azerbaijani government, drivers of foreign trucks can freely enter the territory of Azerbaijan or transit through the territory of the country."

He stressed that in order to minimize contact between truck drivers and other people, special places for rest and food have been created at the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

"Trends in the development of the transport sector during the COVID-19 pandemic have once again demonstrated the importance of applying modern technologies, including the digitalization of transport operations and services," added the official.

The International Transport Forum currently has 54 member states and one observer.

From 1995 to 1998 Azerbaijan was present in the organization as an observer, and since April 9, 1998, it has the status of its full member.

News.Az