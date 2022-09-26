MoD: Mines buried by Armenian military formations were neutralized

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units continue the activities on clearing the liberated territories and supply roads from mines, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.

As a result of demining activities, on September 24-25, 370 PMN-E anti-personnel mines and 9 TM-62 anti-tank mines were detected in the Alagollar area of the Kalbajar region and other directions and neutralized in compliance with safety regulations.

Necessary activities on engineering support are underway in the liberated territories.

News.Az