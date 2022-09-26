Yandex metrika counter

MoD: Mines buried by Armenian military formations were neutralized

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
MoD: Mines buried by Armenian military formations were neutralized

The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units continue the activities on clearing the liberated territories and supply roads from mines, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.

As a result of demining activities, on September 24-25, 370 PMN-E anti-personnel mines and 9 TM-62 anti-tank mines were detected in the Alagollar area of the Kalbajar region and other directions and neutralized in compliance with safety regulations.

Necessary activities on engineering support are underway in the liberated territories.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      