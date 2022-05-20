MoD: The process of transferring the weapons and equipment into the summer operation mode continues - VIDEO

In accordance with the plan, the process of transferring the weapons, combat, and special equipment into the summer operation mode continues in all military units and subunits of the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Defence told News.az.

The replacement of fuel and lubricants for combat and special equipment is being carried out taking into account the climatic conditions, the state of electrical systems is being checked, and scheduled service is being provided at the maintenance points of the military units.

Moreover, classes are being held with personnel to study the rules for using military equipment and safety requirements in the summer period.

