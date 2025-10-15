Model Pamela Genini, 29, killed in Milan apartment stabbing

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 29-year-old model and businesswoman, Pamela Genini, was killed in Milan late Tuesday in what police describe as the latest in a series of femicides in Italy, News.Az reports, citing ANSA.

Giananluca Soncin allegedly dragged the woman, named as Pamela Genini, on to the terrace of the apartment and stabbed her 24 times before using the same knife to cut his own throat in an attempt at suicide.

He is in Milan's Niguarda hospital and his condition is said not to be life-threatening.

The emergency services arrived at the scene after being alerted by neighbours who heard the victim's screams.

Sources said Soncin and Genini had been in a relationship and lived together in the man's home town of Biella for a spell, but they broke up and she returned to her parents home near Bergamo before moving to the Milan flat where she was killed.

Investigative sources said Soncin had been stalking Genini for some time and had repeatedly threatened to kill her.

They suspect he managed to get a copy of the keys to the woman's apartment in order to commit the homicide.

Genini ran a real-estate agency and had also launched a beachwear line with an influencer friend.

News.Az