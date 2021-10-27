Moderna COVID shot could be used in U.S. children, teens within weeks

Moderna COVID shot could be used in U.S. children, teens within weeks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine could start to be used in children and teens in the United States within weeks, its chief executive said in an interview ahead of the Reuters Total Health conference, which will run virtually from Nov. 15-18, Reuters reports.

Moderna CEO Staphane Bancel said based on dialogue with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, he believes his company's COVID-19 vaccine will be authorized for 12- to 17-year-olds in the next few weeks.

Moderna plans to apply for separate U.S. regulatory clearance in children ages 6 through 11 "very soon," Bancel said, adding that he is hopeful that age group could start receiving Moderna's shots by the end of this year.

"It's entirely possible that this side of Christmas, 6 to 11 years of age would have access to Moderna's vaccine," Bancel told Reuters.

News.Az

News.Az