MOEX index falls below 2,800 points, first time since September 23
The MOEX index fell below 2,800 points for the first time since September 23, 2024, News.Az reports citing TASS.As of 12:03 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 2.03% to 2,799.63 points.
By 12:18 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell to 2,809.37 points (-1.69%), while the RTS index reached 949.36 points (-1.69%).
At the same time, the yuan exchange rate fell by 0.42% to 13.184 rubles.