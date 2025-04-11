Mohamed Salah signs new contract with Liverpool
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool.
"The forward, who is enjoying another stellar campaign for the Reds, has committed his future by putting pen to paper on the deal," Liverpool FC said in a statement, News.Az reports.
So far this term, Salah has scored 32 goals in just 45 appearances in all competitions – 27 of which have come in the Premier League, making him the division’s leading marksman. These strikes have been supplemented by 22 assists for his teammates.
"And today’s news means Salah will extend an eight-year stay at Anfield into the future and continue to help Arne Slot’s team challenge for the game’s biggest honours," said the statement.
He told Liverpoolfc.com in exclusive reaction: “Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.
“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.
“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”
Salah has cemented himself as a Liverpool legend since his transfer from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.