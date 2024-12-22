Moldova to change base currency from dollar to euro

Moldova will start using the euro instead of the dollar as its base currency from January 2025.

This was stated by the head of the National Bank of the Republic, Anca Dragu, News.Az reports.According to the head of the National Bank of Moldova, the decision to switch to the euro as the main reserve currency is related to the trade and currency flows of the republic. The changes will come into force on January 2 next year."This will bring significant economic benefits to the country. The expected savings on exchange transactions could exceed 10 million euros," Dragu said.

