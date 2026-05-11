Azerbaijan and Slovakia discuss military cooperation

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Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov paid an official visit to the Republic of Slovakia at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kaliňák,

Following the official welcoming ceremony held in the city of Bratislava, the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense passed along the guard of honor, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Slovakia Robert Kaliňák.

During the meeting, the sides conducted an in-depth exchange of views on the current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, emphasizing the importance of reciprocal visits.

They also discussed prospects for the further advancement of military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

Following the exchange of gifts, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov signed the Book of Remembrance.

News.Az