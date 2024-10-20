Moldovans head to polls for presidential election, EU membership referendum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Citizens of Moldova are heading to the polls on Sunday for a presidential election and a referendum on EU membership.

The process is being monitored by more than 1,100 local and 280 foreign observers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The presidential election and referendum are being held under the shadow of the ongoing struggle between the West and Russia over Moldova.The people of Moldova, which has become a battleground between the West and Russia since it declared independence, are making choices about integration with Europe and rapprochement with Russia.Before the election, Chisinau accused Moscow of attempting to destabilize the country by providing education in Russia to Moldovan citizens and trying to hinder rapprochement with the EU.Russia, on the other hand, claimed that Moldova had taken "unfriendly" steps against it and was blocking the use of the Russian language. Moscow urged Chisinau to remain neutral, as required by the Constitution.The Russian-backed "Victory" group is opposing the current government.Voters will be asked: “Are you for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union?”The outcome of the referendum will determine if EU accession becomes a constitutional goal.In the referendum, 12 parties are supporting the "YES" option, while two are backing the "NO" option. A "YES" vote will amend the Constitution.Turnout must exceed 33% for the referendum to be considered valid.Meanwhile, voters are also electing a president for a four-year term, following economic hardships caused by the Russia-Ukraine War and issues with natural gas supplies.Pro-Western President Maja Sandu is seeking a second term and hopes to secure a "YES" vote in the referendum, which would enshrine Moldova's EU accession as an "irreversible" goal in the Constitution.According to data from the Moldovan Central Election Commission, voting is taking place in 36 regions and at embassies abroad for more than 3 million eligible voters, including those living overseas.Thirty ballot boxes have also been set up in settlements within the Moscow-leaning breakaway region of Transnistria, which has declared unilateral independence from Moldova.

News.Az