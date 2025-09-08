Mongolia's exports fall 13.8 pct in 8 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mongolia exported goods and raw materials worth 9.1 billion U.S. dollars in the first eight months of 2025, down 13.8 percent from a year ago, official data showed on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Mining commodities, such as copper, iron ore and unprocessed or semi-processed gold, constituted 93 percent of Mongolia's total exports during the period.

Meanwhile, goods and raw materials worth 7.5 billion dollars were imported into Mongolia, down 0.3 percent year-on-year.

Some 18.3 percent of imports were petroleum products, and 11 percent were passenger cars, the data showed.

News.Az