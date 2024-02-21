Mongolia’s president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“I wish to extend my most sincere congratulations on Your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the Mongolian president said in his congratulatory message.

“I am well pleased, that thanks to our joint efforts the mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation is strengthening in many areas,” he noted.

“The mutual high level visits play important role in deepening bilateral relations and cooperation. Hence, I believe that Your Excellency will accept my invitation kindly extended to You and visit Mongolia at a time of your convenience.

Your Excellency, Mr. President, I wish You and Your family a good health and well-being, as well as prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” Khurelsukh added.

News.Az