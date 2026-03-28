Monika Bickert leaves Meta for Harvard Law School

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Meta’s longtime content policy chief Monika Bickert is leaving the company to take a teaching position at Harvard Law School, marking the end of more than a decade shaping the tech giant’s approach to online safety and content moderation.

Bickert will remain at Meta until August to support a transition plan, working closely with Kevin Martin, who leads the company’s global policy team, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

She said she had long been interested in teaching and will now move into academia after years at the center of Meta’s most sensitive policy decisions.

As head of content policy, Bickert played a key role in developing and enforcing rules governing Facebook and later Meta’s platforms, including how the company handles political content, misinformation, and issues related to teen safety.

A former federal prosecutor, she joined Facebook in 2012 and became one of the company’s most visible public figures during periods of intense scrutiny over its moderation practices and user safety concerns.

Her leadership spanned multiple high-profile controversies, including debates over platform responsibility, algorithmic amplification, and internal whistleblower revelations that sparked global attention.

In a 2021 statement following the leak of internal documents by former employee Frances Haugen, Bickert defended Meta’s approach, arguing that the company’s business model was aligned with user safety rather than opposed to it.

Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan praised her contributions, highlighting her role in shaping the company’s policy framework during a period of rapid growth and regulatory pressure.

Her departure comes as Meta continues to face increasing global scrutiny over content moderation, artificial intelligence governance, and platform safety standards.

News.Az