Montenegro mass shooting leaves 12 people dead and 6 wounded

Twelve people including a gunman were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, according to local media reports, while another six were injured, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Police at the scene in the western Montenegrin city of Cetinje declined to comment on the incident.

The media reports said a man from Cetinje had opened fire at random in his neighbourhood after a family dispute, killing 11 people and injuring six others.

