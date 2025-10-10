Moody Blues star John Lodge dies aged 82

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moody Blues star and bass guitarist John Lodge has passed away aged 82, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

His family said in a statement: "It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother, has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us.

"As anyone who knew this massive-hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family, that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music, and his faith."

The statement added: "John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.

"We will forever miss his love, smile, kindness and his absolute and never-ending support.

"We are heartbroken, but will walk forwards into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us.

"As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith."

News.Az