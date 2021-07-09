More Srebrenica genocide victims sent off to final rest in Bosnia

The remains of 19 more victims of the Srebrenica genocide were sent on Friday for burial in the village of Potocari two days later on the 26th anniversary of the 1995 genocide.

Scores of people came out in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the nearby town of Visoko to bid a final farewell to the recently identified victims.

Every year on July 11, newly identified victims of the genocide are buried in a memorial cemetery in Potocari in the eastern part of the country.

After passing by Vogosca, a Sarajevo suburb, the truck carrying the coffins, draped with a large flag of Bosnia and Herzegovina, stopped in front of the presidency near a memorial for children killed in the Bosnian War between 1992 and 1995.

Around 1,500 children were massacred during the brutal 1995 siege of Sarajevo by Bosnian Serb forces.

Husein Kavazovic, grand mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina, led people in prayers for the departed.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as the truck passed through the streets, with large crowds of people, including women and children, seen crying and praying for the victims.

Sefik Dzaferovic, a Bosnian member of the country's presidency council, Croat member Zeljko Komsic, and Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic attended the ceremony in Sarajevo.

"I will not forget the victims of the genocide until Judgment Day. This pain is too great," Dzaferovic said.

After Sunday's burials in Potocari, the number of genocide victims laid to rest in the memorial cemetery will rise to 6,671.

