More than 60 dead in Washington after jet hits helicopter, crashes into river
Photo: Reuters
More than 60 people were dead after an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday and crashed into the frigid Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport, News.az reports citing Reuters.
"At this point we do not believe there were any survivors," District of Columbia fire chief John Donnelly said at a Thursday press conference.
Donnelly said 28 bodies had been recovered from the river so far, in what was shaping up to be the deadliest U.S. air disaster in more than 20 years. "We will work to find all the bodies and reunite them with their loved ones," he said.
