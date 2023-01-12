More vehicles of Russian peacekeepers drive freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

Russian peacekeepers' truck and passenger car have driven along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road passing near Shusha without any issues, News.az reports.

The vehicles were moving from Lachin to Khankendi city.

Earlier, the Armenian media spread more fake news that the Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the Lachin-Khankendi road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.

The protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on for over a month.

