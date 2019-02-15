Moroccan newspaper throws spotlight on Azerbaijani tourism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moroccan Al-Islah and at-Tanmiya newspaper has published an article headlined “Tourism in Azerbaijan: as I see it”, AZERTAC reports.

The article hails the development of tourism in Azerbaijan and the implementation of industry-related state programs. The newspaper describes Azerbaijan as a country open to the world. "Foreign tourists who come here see development and tranquility ensured thanks to the rational use of energy and natural resources and thanks to investments. These are important factors in protecting the country’s strategic interests," the article says.

The newspaper praises the Azerbaijani people as hospitable, polite and civilized. It also says the country has a diverse cuisine and calls Baku "a beautiful and historical place to visit and rest".

News.Az

