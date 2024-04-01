Moscow court arrests tenth suspect in Crocus City Hall attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow’s Basmanny District court has arrested a tenth suspect in the Crocus City Hall attack, Tajik citizen Yakubdzhoni Yusufzoda, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"The court hereby upholds the request by the Investigative Commisttee’s investigator that Yusufzoda should be taken into custody until May 22," Judge Natalia Dudar said.

According to investigators, a few days before the terrorist attack, the defendant transferred money from his card to his accomplice in order to provide accommodation to the future attackers. Some money was sent to one of the perpetrators after the attack. Yusufzoda is charged under paragraph (b), Article 205.3 of the Russian Criminal Code ("An Act of Terrorism Conducted by a Group of Person, Resulting in Human Death"). If found guilty, he faces life in prison.

So far, investigators have brought charges against ten defendants in the case.

News.Az