+ ↺ − 16 px

Valery Fadeyev, head of Russia’s Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, has informed TASS that he is preparing an appeal to international organizations to classify the Kiev regime’s deliberate killings of civilians in the Kursk Region as acts of terrorism.

"Right now, I am drafting an appeal to relevant international bodies, including human rights ones, with a demand to recognize the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime’s actions in the Kursk Region," he said.According to him, the Ukrainian attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region resulted in civilian fatalities."And these are not just collateral damage, which, unfortunately, happens in combat - these are deliberate murders. A pregnant woman was killed, there are injured children, and wounded in the back at that, civilian vehicles are being targeted, the Gornal St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery was shelled and partially destroyed with one person killed," Fadeyev said.

News.Az