Mount Merapi erupts, ash rises 1,600 meters

Indonesia’s most active volcano, Mount Merapi, erupted Wednesday morning, sending a column of ash up to 1,600 meters (5,249 feet) above the peak, officials reported.

The eruption, recorded in West Sumatra, registered a maximum seismogram amplitude of 28.6 millimeters and lasted about 31 seconds, according to Mount Marapi Volcano Post (PGA) officer Ahmad Rifandi. Authorities confirmed the eruption was ongoing when the report was made, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

No casualties or infrastructure damage have been reported so far. Mount Merapi is currently at Alert Level II, and authorities have banned all activities within a three-kilometer radius. Residents near rivers originating from the volcano were also warned about potential cold lava flows.

Standing at 2,891 meters (9,500 feet), Merapi is one of around 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region prone to high volcanic and seismic activity.

