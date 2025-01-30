Mozambique begins military operation following recent jihadist attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mozambique's military announced on Thursday that it had launched an operation in the country's northern region following a recent attack attributed to jihadist militants, who are accused of beheading three local residents.

Forces from Mozambique and Rwanda had been deployed to a dense forested area near the border with Tanzania following the attack reported at the weekend, the military said, News.az reports citing foreign media Reports from the area said insurgents killed three people on Sunday at an artisanal gold mine in the Meluco district of gas-rich Cabo Delgado province, which has in recent months been the target of successive attacks."They beheaded three - two men and a woman. The remaining miners who were there were forced to hand over money to escape with their lives," local NGO employee Adolfo Manuel told AFP.The Mozambique defence force confirmed what it said was a "terrorist attack" in Meluco, which is roughly 150 kilometres south of the border with Tanzania. It did not give details.In response, "troops have been mobilised to neutralise the insurgents, who continue to threaten the safety of the local population", it said.Mozambican soldiers were operating with Rwandan forces, it said.Rwanda and neighbouring countries deployed troops to the area in 2021 after militants linked to the Islamic State group launched an insurgency in 2017. Close to 5 800 people have been killed.The new operation "aims to identify and dismantle terrorist hideouts, to boost stability in the region", the military said.Vast offshore gas deposits were discovered in Cabo Delgado in 2010. The insurgency has stalled their development.TotalEnergies, which suspended a giant gas project there after a major attack in 2021 in which dozens of people were killed, said this month its project would only resume when "peace and security" return to Cabo Delgado.

