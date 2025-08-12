Mozambique moves forward in establishing national dev't bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mozambican government has announced significant progress in establishing its National Development Bank, positioning the institution as a key driver for structured and inclusive economic growth amid challenges ranging from climate shocks to regional instability, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

After a weekly Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday, government spokesperson Inocencio Impissa confirmed that several preparatory steps have been completed, including drafting the initial legal framework, which will be submitted for public consultation in the coming days.

"The National Development Bank is an important instrument to leverage national development in a structured and inclusive manner," the spokesperson said, noting that the initiative aligns with efforts to create financing lines for the productive sector and to accelerate economic recovery.

The bank is expected to channel funding into strategic sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and industry, aiming to address long-standing development bottlenecks while fostering resilience to external shocks.

The spokesperson also reported improvements in macroeconomic stability and policy coordination, supported by ongoing partnerships with international development actors.

