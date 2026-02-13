Yandex metrika counter

Mozambique port city prepares for Cyclone Gezani impact

Photo: AP Photo

Residents in the Mozambican port city of Inhambane are reinforcing homes and securing property as Cyclone Gezani approaches, with authorities warning of potentially severe damage.

The storm is expected to pass close to Inhambane on Friday afternoon before moving back into the Mozambique Channel, according to the country’s weather service, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Cyclone Gezani previously hit Madagascar earlier this week, where it killed at least 40 people and caused major damage in the coastal city of Toamasina.

Inhambane residents have been placing sandbags on rooftops to prevent them from being blown off by strong winds and covering windows with corrugated metal sheets. Local authorities have also restricted sailing activity, with fishermen staying ashore due to dangerous weather conditions.

Mozambique has recently faced severe flooding that affected more than 700,000 people and damaged over 170,000 homes, according to United Nations data. Scientists say extreme weather events in the region are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

