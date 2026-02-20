Mozambique records over 5,600 cholera cases, 71 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mozambique has recorded 5,661 cumulative cholera cases and 71 deaths since Oct. 3, 2025, as the country faces a cholera epidemic, according to Mozambique's National Director of Public Health Quinhas Fernandes.

Speaking at a press conference in Maputo on the country's epidemiological situation on Thursday, Fernandes said 22 districts across Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Zambezia, Tete, Manica, Gaza and Maputo City have reported cases, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Nampula and Tete provinces account for 81 percent of total cases, with 2,445 cases (43 percent) reported in Nampula and 2,141 (38 percent) in Tete.

Of the 71 deaths recorded, 52 occurred in communities and 19 in health facilities or cholera treatment centers. The overall case fatality rate stands at 1.3 percent, while the in-hospital fatality rate is 0.4 percent, Fernandes said.

As part of response measures, a cholera vaccination campaign was conducted from Feb. 4 to 8 in five locations, including Lago District in Niassa Province; Pemba and Metuge in Cabo Delgado; Quelimane in Zambezia; and Beira in Sofala Province.

A total of 1,790,410 people were vaccinated, reaching 102 percent of the target population. A second dose will be administered after ongoing preparations are completed, according to the report.

In response to high incidence rates in Nampula and Tete, the Ministry of Health has mobilized vaccines for a reactive campaign in several districts.

Fernandes said the health sector has rapid tests, laboratory supplies and sufficient medicines to treat cases nationwide, with multidisciplinary teams deployed to support the most affected provinces.

News.Az