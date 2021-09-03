Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghan government

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the political office of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead Afghanistan’s new government, Reuters reported on Friday, citing Taliban sources.

According to the sources, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of the Taliban’s first leader Mullah Omar, and Taliban representative in Doha Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai will take senior positions in the government.

Afghanistan’s TOLOnews TV channel reported earlier, citing sources, that Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada could head a new government.

News.Az