Iran has threatened to completely close the Strait of Hormuz

Iran has threatened to completely close the Strait of Hormuz

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If the US strikes Iran's power plants, Tehran will close the Strait of Hormuz.

This was stated by a representative of the Central Headquarters of Iran's Khatam al-Anbia, News.Az reports.

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"If the US threat against Iranian power plants is carried out, the following punitive measures will be taken immediately: The Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed and will not reopen until the damaged power plants are repaired. All Israeli power plants, energy infrastructure, and information technology will be subject to extensive damage," he added.

News.Az