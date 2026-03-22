WHO is preparing for a nuclear war in the Middle East

WHO is preparing for a nuclear war in the Middle East

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The danger of war in the Middle East has reached a highly alarming level, with reports of strikes on the uranium enrichment complex in Natanz, Iran, and on the Israeli city of Dimona, where a nuclear facility is located.

Еhis was stated by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, News.Az reports.

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According to him, the organization is studying the events that took place the day before in southeastern Iran and in Dimona, Israel.

"There have been no reports of any abnormal or elevated radiation levels outside the facility. Attacks on nuclear facilities pose a growing threat to public health and environmental safety."

Ghebreyesus noted that since the outbreak of hostilities, WHO has provided important training to its staff and UN personnel in 13 countries to ensure they can effectively respond to public health threats in the event of a nuclear incident:

"I call on all parties to exercise maximum military restraint and refrain from any actions that could lead to a nuclear incident. Leaders must prioritize reducing tensions and protecting civilians."

News.Az