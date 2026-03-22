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Dubai flights operate with sharply reduced passenger numbers - VIDEO

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Dubai flights operate with sharply reduced passenger numbers - VIDEO
Source: Screenshot

Flights to Dubai are currently running with very low passenger loads, with some aircraft reported to be nearly empty.

Airlines operating routes to the Gulf hub are continuing services, but demand appears to have dropped significantly, leading to unusually sparse cabins. Aviation sources say the decline in passenger numbers reflects shifting travel patterns and possible concerns among travellers, News.Az reports.

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Despite the reduced demand, carriers have not broadly suspended operations, instead maintaining schedules while adjusting capacity where necessary.

Dubai, one of the world’s busiest international transit hubs, typically sees high volumes of passengers connecting between Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The current situation marks a notable departure from normal traffic levels.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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