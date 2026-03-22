Araghchi demanded compensation for damage caused to Iran's nuclear facilities

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks on during a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.Kh

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The recent US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities are a gross violation of international law.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated this in an address to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, News.Az reports.

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He emphasized that attacks on facilities in Natanz and in the area of ​​the Bushehr nuclear power plant contradict the UN Charter, the IAEA Statute, and generally accepted international legal norms.

According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, such actions pose the risk of a large-scale radioactive release, which could have severe consequences for the population and the environment. Tehran views the incident as an act of aggression and insists on a principled response from the international community.

Araghchi called on the UN to take a tough stance, ensure an immediate end to such attacks, and oblige the US and Israel to compensate for all damage caused to Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

News.Az