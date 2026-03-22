Araghchi demanded compensation for damage caused to Iran's nuclear facilities
The recent US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities are a gross violation of international law.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated this in an address to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, News.Az reports.
He emphasized that attacks on facilities in Natanz and in the area of the Bushehr nuclear power plant contradict the UN Charter, the IAEA Statute, and generally accepted international legal norms.
According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, such actions pose the risk of a large-scale radioactive release, which could have severe consequences for the population and the environment. Tehran views the incident as an act of aggression and insists on a principled response from the international community.
Araghchi called on the UN to take a tough stance, ensure an immediate end to such attacks, and oblige the US and Israel to compensate for all damage caused to Iran's nuclear infrastructure.
By Salman Rahimli