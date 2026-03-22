Peter Mansoor: Opening Strait of Hormuz will probably require US boots on the ground -VIDEO

Peter Mansoor: Opening Strait of Hormuz will probably require US boots on the ground -VIDEO

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Retired U.S. Army officer Peter Mansoor says the United States and Iran have reached a “stalemate” amid ongoing tensions, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed despite continued military pressure, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to Mansoor, Washington did not anticipate the scale of Iran’s retaliation. He noted that although the military had warned of Iran’s capability to shut down the strategic waterway, U.S. leadership expected the Iranian regime to collapse following the elimination of key political and military figures.

Mansoor emphasized that while reopening the Strait of Hormuz is possible, it would come at a high cost and likely require direct U.S. military involvement on the ground. This would include securing Iran’s coastline, eliminating drone launch sites, and establishing air defense systems to ensure local air superiority.

Such a move, he warned, would inevitably lead to direct clashes with Iranian ground forces—introducing a ground war component that the current U.S. administration has sought to avoid.

News.Az