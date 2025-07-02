Multi-bus crash near port authority injures 14, shuts down terminal and snarls midtown traffic

+ ↺ − 16 px

A collision involving at least two buses near the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Wednesday morning has left 14 people injured and brought chaos to Midtown Manhattan during peak rush hour.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. near West 41st Street, prompting a massive emergency response and leading to a partial shutdown of one of the city’s busiest transit hubs, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Fire officials said the injuries were non-life-threatening, and all victims were being evaluated on-site.

Video shared on the Citizen app showed the scene swarmed with emergency vehicles and first responders assisting passengers.

As a result of the accident, NJ Transit buses were diverted to Secaucus, Newark Penn Station, and Hoboken, forcing commuters to use the PATH train to enter Manhattan. The Lincoln Tunnel, a major artery connecting New Jersey and Manhattan, faced delays of over an hour as congestion quickly mounted.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal remained largely shut after 8 a.m., with no immediate timeline for full service restoration. Authorities have not yet released the cause of the collision, and an investigation is underway.

Commuters are advised to expect residual delays throughout the morning and consider alternative routes if possible.

News.Az