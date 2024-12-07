Multi-vehicle collision in Philippine capital kills 1, injures 5
Xinhua
A multi-vehicle collision in the Philippine capital has killed one person and injured five others, police said Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
Police said the brake of a speeding 10-wheeler truck malfunctioned, resulting in crash into a pickup truck and five more vehicles in Paranaque City on Friday night.
Police detained the 54-year-old driver of the 10-wheeler truck.
The accident happened one day after a truck crashed into several vehicles in Quezon City on Thursday night, killing four and injuring 30 others.
Traffic accidents in the Philippines are common as cars crowd roads during the Christmas season.
Police said the brake of a speeding 10-wheeler truck malfunctioned, resulting in crash into a pickup truck and five more vehicles in Paranaque City on Friday night.
Police detained the 54-year-old driver of the 10-wheeler truck.
The accident happened one day after a truck crashed into several vehicles in Quezon City on Thursday night, killing four and injuring 30 others.
Traffic accidents in the Philippines are common as cars crowd roads during the Christmas season.