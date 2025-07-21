Multiple aircraft incidents reported across India in one day



Three separate aircraft incidents occurred on Monday, raising safety concerns across major Indian airports.

In Mumbai, a Kochi-bound Air India flight veered off the runway while landing amid heavy rainfall. Fortunately, no one was injured, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Meanwhile, an IndiGo flight from Goa made an emergency landing at Indore airport due to a technical issue.

In a third incident, another Air India aircraft bound for Kolkata aborted takeoff at Delhi airport after experiencing a technical snag.

An AI spokesperson said the flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown.

Authorities are investigating each incident, and all passengers are reported to be safe.

