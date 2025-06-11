Musk expresses regret over social media attacks on Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has admitted to regretting his recent harsh comments aimed at U.S. President Donald Trump after their very public fallout.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote on X Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

Elon Musk’s apology follows a series of blistering attacks on President Trump, including an unverified claim that Trump’s administration withheld files on Jeffrey Epstein to hide ties to the disgraced financier.

The feud erupted after Musk, who headed the Department of Government Efficiency until last month, denounced Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” — a sweeping package of tax cuts and spending increases — as a “disgusting abomination” on X.

In his most pointed criticism, Elon Musk alleged that President Trump was “in” the Epstein files and claimed this was the “real reason” the documents had not been released. The escalating feud prompted a sharp response from Trump, who suggested that slashing government spending could start with canceling federal contracts and subsidies granted to Musk’s companies, including Tesla and SpaceX. Speaking to NBC News on Saturday, Trump said he considered his relationship with Musk effectively over and expressed no interest in repairing it.

News.Az