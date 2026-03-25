Iraq summons US diplomat over deadly attack on military clinic

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Airstrikes on a military base in western Iraq's Anbar province on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of seven fighters and left 13 others wounded, according to authorities.

The attack targeted the military healthcare clinic at the base in Habbaniyah, according to Iraq's defense ministry. It called the attack “a heinous crime” that violated “all international laws and norms”, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

An Iraqi police source said the attack targeted positions of the Iraqi military’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a paramilitary force that includes some Iran-aligned brigades and reportedly shares the base with members of Iraq’s regular army.

⁠Iraqi ⁠Prime Minister Mohammed ⁠Shia al-Sudani ⁠instructed the foreign ministry ‌to summon the US charge d’affaires in ⁠Baghdad over attacks ⁠that targeted ⁠its “military units”, ⁠the ⁠prime minister’s office said ‌on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi prime minister said Baghdad would summon the Iranian and US ambassadors over the recent strikes. Iraq has denounced the attacks as the country has been dragged into the US-Israeli war on Iran.

A security official quoted by the AFP news agency said the strike occurred at the same base that suffered a deadly attack the day before.

Tuesday’s strike, which the PMF blamed on the US, was the deadliest in Iraq since the start of the war on Iran on February 28, It killed 15 fighters, including a commander.

News.Az